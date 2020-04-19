They can only be used for walking, cycling, swimming, walking pets and surfing

By: Drafting

More than 200 cases of COVID-19 joined in the last hours in Florida, which this Sunday counts 25,492 infected and 748 deaths, while the state, which reopened some Beaches this weekend, he is preparing a reopening plan in “three stages”, although the schools will continue closed for the remainder of the course.

“Our K-12 schools (elementary and middle schools) will continue distance learning throughout the school year,” said the Governor of FloridaRon DeSantis at a conference late on Saturday.

The announcement was the response to a letter that the Education Association of Florida (FEA) sent the governor last week asking him not to open schools for fear of contagion.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the Beaches Duval County was reopening with limited hours and can only be used for walking, biking, swimming, pet walking, and surfing. The Beaches They will be open from 6 to 11 in the morning and from 5 to 8 in the afternoon, he explained.

Congregations of more than 50 people are prohibited and people must practice social distancing. “That may be the start of a return to normalcy, but please respect and follow these limitations,” said Mayor Curry. “We will return to the life we ​​know, but we must be patient.”

Crammed BEACHES

Through Twitter, the hashtag #FloridaMoron (idiot of Florida), after the photos of people cluttering the Beaches. Some were happy to see a method of getting fresh air and improving mental health. Others worried about the difficulties of social distancing in a large group of people, since two meters is a minimum measure and the photos did not show many people wearing masks.

MIAMI-DADE WILL OPEN BEACHES “IN A SAFE WAY”

Duval and St. Johns counties (northeast), as well as Mexico Beach, the latter in Bay County, opened their Beaches Friday for “essential activities” like running, fishing, and surfing.

These Beaches They will operate in limited hours in the morning and at night, and activities such as sunbathing will still be prohibited.

Carlos Giménez, mayor of Miami-Dade County, the most affected of all by the pandemic (9,045 cases and 198 deaths this Sunday), also announced in the last hours that he is preparing to “reopen” public spaces “safely.”

Giménez said he saw scenes of unmasked bathers challenging the patterns of social distancing in Jacksonville (northeast), but said that the recreational spaces in Miami-Dade will be opened safely “sooner rather than later.”

“Our open spaces are something we must do,” said Giménez.

In Miami-Dade there are cities that maintain a night curfew, and businesses, except for “essentials” such as supermarkets and pharmacies, are still closed.

Giménez said for his part that he is working on a new “normal” to “restart our local hospitality, retail and restaurant industries”, although he did not indicate when these activities will begin.

Parks and Beaches They will be some of the first places to reopen in this county, “following the rules of social distancing.”

Giménez added that he is counting on Miami-Dade County residents to cooperate with the process.

“We are all good citizens, law abiding, and we do not need to be punished for the actions of a few,” he said.

Broward, the second spot of Florida with the highest level of contagion, it reports 3,838 cases and 115 deaths, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Health.

The United States reached 732,197 confirmed cases of coronavirus this Saturday, a disease that has claimed 38,664 lives in this country, according to figures released by Johns Hopkins University, at a time when conservative sectors are demanding the reopening of the economy after the confinement measures decreed by various states to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

(With information from EFE and Infobae)