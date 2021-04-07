Florida Attorney General Calls On Americans Not To Take Selfie With Vaccination Card

April 6, 2021 April 7, 2021

The Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, during the Hello Good Night from Carla Angola program, called on all citizens within the United States not to show and / or take pictures with information from vaccination cards due to that can make work easier for scammers.

“The vaccination cards include personal information, but showing this document gives the scammers permission to steal information and sell it on the black market. Cards are being sold in the market, it is necessary that they be prudent, and do not show their data on their social networks ”he stated.

“Anyone residing in Florida can go to [MyVaccine.fl.gov] to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine and check the status of your registration. Consumers can also contact their local county Health Department office to find out about vaccines available in their area. All COVID-19 vaccines in Florida are provided free of charge, ”he highlighted.

