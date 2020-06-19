The states of Florida, Texas, and Arizona set records for new COVID-19 cases, and more than a dozen other states also report large increases in the number of cases as much of the country reopens after months of quarantine.

Criticized by those who say he is letting the Florida coronavirus outbreak spiral out of control, Governor Ron DeSantis downplayed the rise in new cases in recent weeks, attributing it to more evidence among low-risk people and saying it won’t reverse reopening efforts.

It may interest you: Coronavirus in China: why Beijing authorities blame salmon for new covid-19 outbreak

“We are not going to close, we are going to continue, we are going to continue protecting the most vulnerable,” said DeSantis at a press conference.

DeSantis added that “the negative effects” of closing again would be much worse than “any profit you are making.”

Florida had another record day Tuesday with 2,783 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus, the largest single-day increase to date, pushing the state’s cumulative count to more than 80,000.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he is also not considering closing the state.

“We are better prepared to deal with COVID-19 today than we are in March and April,” he said. So what about the nearly 85% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since Memorial Day from 1,511 to 2,793?

Also read: More than 40 evangelical pastors have died in the context of the pandemic in Nicaragua. These are the most affected departments

“There are some explanations for why these numbers are so high,” said Abbott. “They could be Memorial Day celebrations. It could be the configuration of the bar ».

Later Tuesday, the Texas Department of Health reported 2,622 new cases, plus 1,476 additional state inmates who had been previously diagnosed with the virus.

In Arizona, state health officials reported 1,827 new cases of coronavirus and 20 additional deaths Wednesday. On Tuesday, 2,392 cases were reported.

With the numbers increasing, 700 medical providers sent a signed letter to Governor Doug Ducey on Monday, warning that hospitals in the state were in danger of being overwhelmed and pleading with him to order the use of masks in public.