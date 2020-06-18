New record of covid-19 infections reported in Miami 2:06

. – Relaxing the restrictions and increasing public gatherings may make it look like the worst of the covid-19 pandemic has passed, but this week Florida, Texas and Arizona set daily records for new cases.

States are among the 21 across the country that see increasing trends in new cases from one week to the next. According to Johns Hopkins University data, more than 2 million people in the U.S. they have been infected with coronaviruses and 116,962 have died. Health experts warn that there are more infections and deaths as states continue their reopening plans.

“We can end the pandemic, but the pandemic does not end with us,” Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said Tuesday.

Group of 16 friends test positive for covid-19 after a night in a bar 3:50

Florida recorded nearly 2,800 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the highest number of new confirmed cases in a single day the state has seen, according to the Florida Department of Health. Despite the increase, Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters Tuesday that the state will not close.

“Let’s move on. We will continue to protect the most vulnerable, ”said DeSantis. “We are going to urge, continue advising, particularly our elderly population to maintain social distance, avoid crowds.”

Meanwhile, Arizona reached a record number of daily cases on Tuesday, as did Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott attributed the increase to an outbreak at an assistance center and delayed reporting.

But the state’s hospitalization rate, a number that officials monitor to make sure the health system is not saturated, has also increased.

Reopens nationwide, along with breaches of personal safety measures, have led researchers at the University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment (IHME) to increase their projections of deaths from covid-19, this summer.

“Unless we are effective at other things, like wearing a mask and avoiding contact, it will inexorably lead to the second wave,” Chris Murray of the IHME told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Record fine for automatic call scams? 0:56

How states are evolving

• 21 states are seeing upward trends in recently reported cases from one week to the next: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, Carolina North, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

• 8 states are seeing a constant number of recently reported cases: Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Mississippi, Ohio, South Dakota, Utah, and Washington.

• 21 states are seeing a downward trend: Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania , Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

• One state, Vermont, has seen a decrease of at least 50%.

The second wave may be coming, but we are not out of the first yet

At first, it seemed that the pandemic finish line was for the end of the summer. And even though experts don’t see it that way anymore, many Americans are eager to get back to normal.

Murray expects a “second wave” to begin in late August, with the United States reaching more than 201,000 coronavirus deaths, by October 1.

But the rates of coronavirus cases in the United States have not yet fallen to a low enough level to say that the first wave is over.

As the virus spreads, it appears to be increasing in speed, researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania said Tuesday.

People are leaving their homes now that more places are opening. As more people interact with others, the disease spreads, the researchers said.

The pandemic is still dangerous, do not fall into the fatigue of caution 2:23

The Navajo Nation implements confinements

The Navajo Nation, which beat New York and New Jersey by the highest rate of coronavirus infection per capita in the United States, announced Tuesday weekend confinement orders aimed at reducing infections.

The first is expected from Friday to Monday, and the next will take place the following weekend, according to the statement.

“We have to continue doing what we are doing wearing protective masks, complying with the weekend confinements, staying at home and keeping a distance of two meters from others. Now is not the time to back off. Let’s not back down! Wear your masks, practice social distancing and wash your hands, “said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release.

The Navajo Nation spans parts of New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona, which have seen a large increase in new cases. The Native American Territory reported a population of 173,667 at the 2020 census.

Texas mayors want mandatory face masks to mitigate spread

Nine mayors in Texas, including those in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, have urged the governor to demand face masks to stop the spread of the virus in their cities.

“If mayors are given the opportunity to require that they cover their faces, we believe our cities will be ready to help reduce the spread of this disease,” the mayors said in a letter to Greg Abbott.

New research supports the case for wearing masks to reduce spread.

In a study, reported Tuesday, researchers estimated that between 230,000 and 450,000 cases of the virus were prevented in states that enacted requirements for mask use between April 8 and May 15.

“The findings suggest that requiring the use of facemasks in public could help mitigate the spread of covid-19,” wrote Wei Lyu and George Wehby of the Department of Health Administration and Policy at the University of Iowa School of Public Health.

Also hoping to mitigate the spread, the non-profit organization Resolve to Save Lives, led by the former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The guide will complement CDC’s efforts to provide local public health departments with detailed guidelines on how they can prevent the virus from spreading further.

– CNN’s Dave Alsup, Lindsay Benson, Jen Christensen, Shelby Lin Erdman, Pierre Meilhan, Raja Razek and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.