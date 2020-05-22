15 minutes. Florida approaches 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after registering 976 new ones in the last 24 hours and more than 1,200 this Thursday, but the state’s reopening is extended and some will even venture to make their first trips over the weekend. long to come.

The cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 49,451 since March 1 and the deaths are 2,190, with 44 counted from Thursday to Friday.

At the same time that these figures from the Department of Health were revealed, showing that the new coronavirus continues to cause pain and death in Florida, new sectors and spaces became known. that are going to open in the next few days like the beaches from Miami and Miami-Beach.

Where people live closer

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that “as the state reactivates,” residences and jails “became pockets of contagion.”

“The positive cases remain in the residences, prisons and communities where the population lives much closer,” he said.

DeSantis gave the green light to the opening of summer camps and team sports so that “kids have a normal summer.” However, he said that it will be the organizations, local governments and parents who will make the final decision in this regard.

“We cannot live in perpetual quarantine and we have to let children be children in the summer to reopen the economy, “he said.

The governor also reviewed the situation of the theme parks, which are one of the main sources of employment for many Floridians, after Universal Studio’s announcement that it plans to reopen in early June.

The Legoland theme park announced that it will reopen to the public on June 1 at 50% of its capacity and with measures to prevent infections.

Miami-Dade County announced that it plans to open the beaches and hotels on June 1, after a meeting that took place this Friday between Mayor Carlos Giménez and local administrators.

The city of Miami and Miami Beach entered this Monday in phase 1 of reopening, which started in almost all of Florida on May 4. However, it will not be until Wednesday of next week when the restaurants are reopened for the public.

Before, Floridians and all Americans will celebrate Memorial Day on Monday, the national day of those killed in combat. This is celebrated on the last Monday of May and gives rise to a long weekend that is used to travel.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), last year 43 million people traveled outside their usual residence. However, this year it is estimated “fewer displacements due to the virus“

A “bridge” that is ahead of the summer

AAA announced in a statement that there are some reports that “fewer people will be on the road compared to past years.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that the population avoid “any nonessential travel” to control the spread of the virus.

In Florida this will be the first weekend that the entire state will be in phase 1 for economic recovery.

Last to join were the southern counties of Miami-Dade and Broward, the two most affected by the pandemic. These accumulate 16,522 and 6,580 detected cases of which 614 and 286 were fatal.