Florida: Adults over 40 can be vaccinated from March 29 and over 18 from April 5

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced this Thursday that as of next Monday, March 29, adults over 40 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and like everyone over 18 for April 5.

“We have made great progress and I hope to continue working hard to make sure that everyone in Florida who wants a vaccine can do so,” DeSantis said through a video posted on his official Twitter account.

Florida this week lowered the vaccination age to 50, arguing that most seniors in that state had already been immunized against the virus. “We have now vaccinated more than 70% of the approximately 4.4 million older people who live in the state,” he said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the virus has infected more than 2 million Floridians and 32,000 fatalities.

The announcement came after Orange and Miami-Dade counties had already lowered the eligibility age to 40, beginning in Orange last Monday and Miami-Dade next week.

DeSantis had said earlier this month that it would decide when to lower the eligibility age based on the continued demand in each age group and the supply of vaccines. “Every year you get older, there is a little less demand,” he said two weeks ago.

I’m pleased to announce that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible. pic.twitter.com/gJ0HHmiINW – Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 25, 2021

