Florida prepares for a further reopening starting Monday, which this time does include Miami Dade and Broward, the counties most affected by the pandemic, in a first phase.

About 2,000 people have died due to coronavirus COVID-19 in Florida (USA) and more than 44 thousand have tested positive in this state, which is preparing for a greater reopening as of Monday, which this time does include in a first phase the counties of Miami Dade and Broward, the most affected by pandemic.

According to him Health Department, until this Saturday the cases total 44 thousand 811, which means 673 more than on Friday (44 thousand 138), while the number of deaths has increased by 47 in the last 24 hours to one thousand 917.

In addition, up to 630 thousand 795 have been made COVID-19 tests in the state, with a positive result of 7.1 percent (44 thousand 811), and there have been 8 thousand 146 hospitalizations.

Miami-Dade and Broward remain the counties in which the impact of the coronavirus is stronger. The first has accumulated 15 thousand 190 cases and 559 deaths, and the second 6 thousand 49 cases and 278 deaths.

Those counties will enter this Monday in the first of three phases of reopening decreed by the Governor Ron DeSantis, while the other 65 counted from Florida will enter the second.

The first allows non-essential business opening like restaurants, retail stores, museums and libraries to a quarter of its capacity and the second to half its capacity, and now add gyms.

These reliefs to lockdown, all with restrictions that allow compliance social distancing and preventing the spread of the virus with face masks, joined the opening since April of parks, marinas and golf courses in most Florida, as well as hairdressers and beauty salons, last week.

These guidelines require, among others, maintaining a safety distance between people 6 feet or 1.82 meters.

However, the Beaches They remain closed in several cities in southeast Florida, where the reopening is slower, especially in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

In the latter, even the cities of Miami, Miami Beach, Doral, Hialeh and Miami Gardens They will only start a first phase next Wednesday.

In these five cities, the Commerce Retailer will be open to 25 percent capacity with social distancing measures.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward may not open bars, spas, gyms, cinemas, beaches, pools, or tattoo and massage stores.

In others like Palm beach, north of Broward, this Saturday even started operating the restaurant and swimming pools of the private club Sea-to-Lake, of the president Donald trump, while the hotel and the main hall will remain closed.

In this county, where the beaches will also open from Monday, there are 4,357 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 275 deaths until this Saturday.

