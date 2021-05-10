Florida: 14-year-old arrested for murdering 13-year-old girl in St. Johns

May 10, 2021 May 10, 2021

A 14-year-old teenager was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a wooded area in northeast Florida.

The teen is in the custody of juvenile justice officials, according to St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick.

Tristyn Bailey was reported missing around 10 a.m. Sunday. Her family told investigators they had last seen her around 1:15 a.m. that morning at a community center.

A missing child alert was issued and investigators, neighbors, friends and family spent much of Mother’s Day searching for the girl. “The community helped us solve this case,” Hardwick said.

Around 6 p.m., a man taking a walk found her body in a wooded area and called 911, the sheriff said.

SOURCE AP

