The city of Florianópolis issued a decree on Wednesday, 20, prohibiting the rental of properties for people residing in the city of São Paulo. The measure goes into effect immediately and is valid until next May 25, during the “holiday” anticipated by Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) to expand the isolation in the São Paulo capital and minimize the spread of the new coronavirus.

According to the text of the decree, the measure applies to new reservations, including real estate rental applications or search engines. Compliance with the rules will be monitored in “articulation with the security forces of the state of Santa Catarina, in particular with the Military Police and the Civil Police”. “We know that Florianópolis is one of the favorite destinations for São Paulo and that makes us happy. But, in this pandemic moment, it is not the time for travel or tourism,” said Mayor Gean Loureiro in a press release.

The municipality also informed that it will strengthen control in the Hercílio Luz Airport, which already has a sanitary barrier with temperature measurement, tests done on the spot and insulation forms. In addition, sanitary barriers will also be installed on land roads to address vehicles coming from São Paulo.

The commander of the Florianopolis Municipal Guard, Ivan Couto, informed that the police are collecting information from all passengers in vehicles with São Paulo license plates and making the temperature measurement. Asked about tourists who do not have reservations, the commander said that hotels are not prevented from receiving guests. “What the decree prohibits is the rental of houses and rentals by applications”, he clarified.

There will also be greater control at night, with inspection in bars, restaurants and private parties. In the beginning of May, the city hall notified residents of Jurerê Internacional for promoting private parties during an isolation decree. Among the participants, there were doctors from São Paulo who have houses in the spa.

In Florianópolis, activities such as hospitality, street commerce and shopping malls have been open for more than a month, when quarantine relaxation began across the state. According to data from the municipality, the city has 603 confirmed cases of covid-19 and six deaths.

