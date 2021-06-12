Florian Thauvin wants to be a legend like Gignac

MEXICO CITY.

The French midfielder Florian Thauvin, was introduced with the UANL Tigers as his brand new addition to the Apertura 2021 tournament, revealing that he decided to play in Liga MX because he considers Mexican soccer a competition with passion.

I came here instead of staying in Europe because I really like soccer with passion. This is a dream for me. The fans are incredible. I’m here to play for five years and I look forward to more, “said Thauvin.

In addition, he expressed that “In Europe Tigers are very popular” and confessed that will seek to make a story similar to that of his compatriot André-Pierre Gignac in Mexico, thanking the confidence of the new president of the feline team.

I will try to emulate what Gignac has done, but it is difficult, he is a legend. Thanks to Gignac because he made everything easier for me to come here, thanks to Mauricio (Culebro) for giving me this opportunity ”, added the Frenchman.

After passing the physical exams this Friday morning, Thauvin confirmed to wear bib number 26 and as of today he will join the preseason work led by Miguel Herrera in Zuazua and the University Stadium.

