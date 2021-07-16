Florian Thauvin puts the Tigers at the level of teams from the Old Continent

The UANL Tigres footballer, Florian Thauvin is in Japan concentrated to play the Olympic Games, but before that, he made it clear that the Felines are to compete in Ligue 1.

“We are a team with very good players, with a lot of quality. There is no doubt, our team could play in the French championship and be very well classified without problems,” he said in the video broadcast on the social networks of Liga MX.

Florian stressed that he will fulfill a dream by representing his country in the Olympic Games, a competition in which he will seek to win the gold medal.

“It is important to me. It is a dream to participate in the Olympic Games, at the end of a race all that remains are the memories of the competitions and the trophies won. I hope we can win a medal in the Olympics,” explained the attacker.

“They gave me an incredible welcome, I had never seen something like this in my life. Really something huge, I immediately felt part of the family. I thank them very much, they made me very happy and I will do everything possible for them,” he said.

Florian Thauvin and Juan Pablo Vigón are the two incorporations of Tigres for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, where Miguel Herrera will debut as a university coach.

