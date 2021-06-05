Florian Thauvin loses value after reaching Liga MX with Tigres UANL

The star reinforcement of the Tigers, Florian Thauvin, who arrives from Olympique de Marseille, has not yet landed in Mexico to report with the University team and has already lost a third of its value since last season.

According to Transfermarkt, Thauvin, a 28-year-old player, went from being worth $ 34 million to $ 20 before even making his debut with the Tigers.

Still, Thauvin is the most valuable player in Liga MX, beating José Juan Macías, who is worth 12 million dollars.

The highest value reached by Thauvin was 60 million dollars in 2018 when he was a player for Marseille and was part of the French National Team.

Thauvin will arrive in Nuevo León next week to make his debut for Tigres against Chivas in a friendly match, under the command of Miguel Herrera.