It seems that 2020 will be one of those pretty sad years for the world of music, because in recent days we have learned of great names who lost their lives and This May 6 he is in mourning again as Florian Schneider, a founding member of the legendary group Kraftwerk died at the age of 73.

The news was released by some European media and was later confirmed by Billboard. But so far the cause of death is unknown And not even the surviving members of the electronic music group have said anything about the passing of one of the most important creative minds in its history.

As we have already said, Florian Schneider founded with Ralf Hutter a project that without knowing it would completely change the way we know music, Kraftwerk. Considered the godfathers of electronic music, the group became known for using instruments that were rare for the time as synthesizers and even creating some somewhat more rudimentary ones.

The group established itself as one of the most avant-garde in all of history, influencing a lot of genres such as hip-hop, synthpop and even rock with its quite peculiar soundscapes. They were also long recognized for their experimentation and technical innovations that they used both in the studio and in their live performances –like that 3-D show they gave at the Corona Capital in 2016-.

Florian Scheneider played the synthesizer, the vocoder, the flute, the sax and many instruments more, in addition it lent its voice for the first songs that the group made with lyrics. Throughout his career recorded 10 albums with the german band –Including the iconic Autobanhn– and in 2008 he left the group after almost four decades at the helm.

The influence of Florian’s work with Kraftwerk was so great that David Bowie himself He acknowledged that Schneider’s work with the group inspired him. On the album Heroes – from the acclaimed Berlin trilogy – Bowie named the song “V-2 Schneider”, mostly instrumental in his honor.