A little over a year ago, in February 2019, after Lyon’s 2-1 victory over PSG, it was from Jean-Michel Aulas that the compliments came out: “I would like to take a shot Hats off to Florian Maurice. In the team this evening there were Moussa Dembélé, Jason Denayer and Léo Dubois. When you make three recruits of this level who succeed each time in big games, you can say that the recruiter , who is almost a sports director, is a great recruiter. ” And yet it is under the Breton sky that the future of the former goalscorer is written. A vault less cloudy than that of the Rhône in recent months and the tensions born with the arrival of Juninho.

The worker

Armand Garrido has coached OL for 30 years. Arrived in 1989, he discovers the young Florian Maurice aged fifteen and great hope of the club. Twenty years later, the two men are working together with other responsibilities. “I practiced the recruiting profession next to him for a year and I was amazed at the number of matches he can swallow. He spends his life there thanks to computer tools. And when he comes home he looks more matches. I wonder if he’s not sleeping while watching matches. ” Bulimia that Bruno Genesio confirms with our colleagues in Eurosport. “He arrives at 8 am, he leaves at 8 pm when he is in Lyon. But he is often far from Lyon to watch the matches and he does not save money, explains the technician. I even worried about him sometimes. But it is essential because the strength of a recruiter is to go to the matches. Going there, seeing the player’s behavior firsthand, is irreplaceable. “

Jocelyn Gourvennec is close to the former striker. The two men signed their contract with OM on the same day in the offices of Robert Louis-Dreyfus in 1998. Since then, contact has been regular. “” Very often when I have him on the phone he is abroad for gatherings, international youth tournaments. “

The enthusiast

Last year Armand Garrido also followed the Montaigu tournament with the head of the recruitment cell. “He is enthusiastic. Even when he sees a talented fifteen-year-old boy he is able to say: ‘ah it’s a shame he’s not with us’. He’s someone we want to work with . He takes you, he inspires you in his spiral. When we had a doubt or when we wanted to show him a young man: he came. He makes something happen. ” For ten years with shadow work, it is often a more discreet or even erased image that can take shape. An observation quickly swept away by Jocelyn Gourvennec. “I know Florian well, he is not a discreet person. He is not an outgoing person. He has clear ideas and knows what he wants or not. When he has an opinion, give he gives it by arguing. He would not have had the career he had if he had no character. “

It is therefore behind the scenes that Florian Maurice has built himself over the last ten years a build of recruiter often praised and a solid address book. “He doesn’t need to nurture his ego,” Jocelyn Gourvennec continues. “It was also the case when he was a player. He is very respectful of the hierarchy, he is a real professional who takes charge. He was like that when he was professional and I think he is like that today. “

The former coach of Guingamp greatly appreciates his keen eye for talent. “And he also has a faculty to project himself, adds Armand Garrido. He is able to find in talented players a trajectory. Knowing whether the guy will achieve something or not. Yes, he has an eye for sure . “

The new role

The former Lyonnais coach who left last summer after thirty years of loyal service is surprised to see Maurice leave the banks of the Rhône. “I am surprised that we have come to this after so many years. Seeing Florian Maurice leave Lyon, a pillar of OL, I wonder how it is possible. After the departures that there are last year, the Lyonnais is really out of fashion at the moment. ” For Jocelyn Gourvennec, the explanation for this departure can be analyzed by the end of the cycle. “Certainly he needs a new challenge. The roles have been redistributed in Lyon this season and perhaps he finds himself less there. It will be up to him to talk about it.”

If in Lyon Florian Maurice was not intended to be at the center of the stage, in Brittany he will naturally find himself with a new role a little more in the spotlight. Just a question of balance for his former teammate of OM “We will have to find a new way of working with a young coach, a new president and a new sports director. He will have a different role from the one he had in Lyon. having always worked in the shadows, he will have to be more present with the group. There will be a political dimension that he will have to assume what was not there in Lyon. For this to work it must be football manager’s sensitivity sticks to that of the coach who is in place. There are a lot of clubs where this is not the case and that’s a concern. In Lyon it worked pretty well. He knows very well the high level but it will go from a club which had a lot of means to a club which has a little less. I am not sure that Rennes can afford a Memphis Depay for example. But there will be a market which is different for him. “

No doubt for Armand Garrido, Florian Maurice will don the sports director’s costume without worry. “It is a role which he was close to in the end in Lyon at times. But it was done in discretion. Rennes is not a coincidence either because it is a club that does a lot of work at the level It’s one of the best clubs in France, if not the best in this area today. So I’m not surprised that the club gave him a soft look and that Florian was attracted to Rennes because he likes to look for young talents. “

If some wonder about the balance sheet of Florian Maurice for ten years from Lovren to Dubois, this is not the case of Jocelyn Gourvennec. “His results are largely positive in Lyon. He had taken Darder for example in Spain. He is a great footballer but he did not know how to adapt to the French championship. We can say that it was a failure but there has an adaptation part which is difficult and it is the case for Andersen today too. But there are a lot of players whom he proposed to his management who are obvious successes. In Rennes the recruitment is quality for a few years. No club in the world has 100% success in recruiting. I think if we let him work and he is on the same wavelength as his coach it will work. “