April Del Rio

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 22, 2020, p. a11

Mario Alberto Chávez, interim president of the Mexican Tennis Federation and future candidate to definitively assume office, was satisfied with the progress in the process of removal of José Antonio Flores, who is accused of various irregularities by most of the associations and refuses to deliver the documentation and the headquarters of the agency.

We believe that the one that is clinging is not precisely the continuity in the leadership of the Federation, but to buy time and try in some way to fix the situation inside; He knows that we are going to scratch him, we have evidence of what he has done with finances, Chávez, former vice president of the FMT, said in an interview in which he was appointed interim head by the majority of associations in an extraordinary assembly on January 22 in this city, the day before Flores declared his name in another meeting with a few organizations in Campeche.

Rectify course

The leaders met again last Wednesday in an extraordinary assembly, in which they ratified the dismissal of Flores, who tried to challenge that congregation of authority, but a judge denied him the protection. In addition, the ousted official had summoned another meeting for June 19, which was void in the vote of the one held with a majority of associates, a total of 17, to which other more will be added with the intention of rectifying the course and not continue with Flores.

The exchange group has the support of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport, which granted it registration before the National Sports System, and at the second assembly, held remotely and in person in Monterrey, the head of Sinade itself, Norma Olivia González remained as a member of the electing committee that will monitor the process until the next board of directors is defined, which is expected to happen at the end of next June.

The process is also being reviewed by the International Tennis Federation, whose head, David Haggerty, expressed in a letter his support for the group of change and is kept up to date with the movements.

