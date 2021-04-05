Florenzi, from PSG, is positive for covid-19 and will not be able to play against Bayern

04/05/2021 at 11:47 AM CEST

EFE

The Italian of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Alessandro florenzi He has tested positive for covid-19 and will not be able to play next Wednesday against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, the same happens to his compatriot Marco Verratti.

PSG indicated this Monday on its Twitter account that the positive of Florenzi, who had already been in isolation for several days as a precaution.

The consequence is that the full-back will have to continue isolated and “is subject to the appropriate health protocol,” added the club. In France, the rule is ten days.

Last friday was Verrati the one that was ruled out for the match with Bayern also due to a positive for coronavirus.

In the case of the midfielder, there were doubts even before he could line up for the momentous match in the Champions League quarter-finals because he had injured his thigh in a match between the Italian and Bulgarian teams on March 28.