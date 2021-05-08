Florentino will also try to impose sanctions on the ‘deserters’ of the Superliga

05/07/2021

On at 21:48 CEST

Hours after UEFA has welcomed back the ‘9’ founders who left the Superliga Two days after it was announced, the New York Times has published that, once the highest European football organization has also confirmed the sanctions for them, those who remain in the idea of ​​continuing with the championship, is In other words, Madrid, Juventus and Barça, with Florentino Pérez at the head of the project, would have already reported that they will seek a legal way to impose sanctions on those who decided to abandon the project.

UEFA has threatened high penalties for these three clubs that have not recognized their error, but in view of this, also according to the cited source, they will try to investigate in order to present a broader argument against UEFA’s influence on club football in the European judicial system. They say they will try to show that current football rules are incompatible with competition and free trade laws.

In a letter sent on Thursday, these three allegedly accused the teams that had publicly declared their intention to leave the Super League of having committed: “A material breach of the founding agreement“, to which it followed:” They have caused us significant damage, which continues to accumulate. “

Although, the same text states that your options to impose these sanctions may be limited, since the withdrawal of 9 clubs may force the liquidation of the entity.

The controversy is served and in the next few hours or days, we will see if UEFA decides on the sanctions it has in mind for Madrid, Juventus and Barça. The same information also indicates that this could lead to a non-participation in the next two editions of the Champions League, but without any official confirmation, it’s all speculation.