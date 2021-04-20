Florentino: “Super League to fix a very bad football situation”

Interview at the ‘Chiringuito’

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, justified the decision to create the European Super League as a “solution to fix a very bad football situation and alleviate the lost income” by the big clubs, while denying that the competition is going to be closed and the national leagues disappear.

“The important clubs in England, Spain and Italy have to solve a very bad situation in football. They have lost 5,000 million euros. Last year we had a budget of 800 and instead of that, we finished at 700 last season . This year instead of 900 we will see if we enter 600. In two seasons 400 million less Real Madrid “, said Florentino in El Chiringuito de Jugones, in Mega.

“When you do not have more income than television, the only way is to make more competitive matches, which can be seen by all the fans of the world. If instead of making the Champions League we do a Super League we would be able to alleviate the income that we have lost, “he considered.

The 12 founding teams of the Superliga by market value

12 – AC Milan – Staff value: € 508.8 M

Data as of April 19, 2021

11 – Arsenal – Value of the squad: € 549.1 M

10 – Inter Milan – Staff value: € 618.3 M

9 – Juventus – Value of the squad: € 678.1 M

8 – Tottenham Hotspur – Staff value: € 680.0 M

7 – Manchester United – Staff value: € 718 million

6 – Real Madrid – Value of the squad: € 745.5 M

5 – Atlético de Madrid – Staff value: € 748 million

4 – Chelsea – Staff value: € 779.8 M

3 – FC Barcelona – Value of the staff: 823 M €

2 – Liverpool – Value of the workforce: € 1,010 M

1 – Manchester City – Staff value: € 1,030 million

For Florentino, football has to “evolve, like life, companies, people, mentalities or social networks. You have to adapt to the times we live in.” “Now football has been losing interest and it is noticeable that audiences are decreasing and audiovisual rights are decreasing. Something had to be done and the pandemic has told us to do it urgently,” he confessed.

Florentino Pérez: “We are all ruined”

“We are all ruined. We do it to save football, we are at a critical moment. A Real Madrid-Manchester or a Barcelona-Milan are more attractive than a Manchester with a modest Champions League team,” he said.

“Football at this time has lowered its appeal among young people and we want to develop a competition that they can see. The Champions League is attractive from the quarterfinals. We play with modest teams that have no appeal and if now we do it among the greats The whole season is unbeatable. Once we have the money we distribute it because football works with solidarity, “he said.

PSG, Bayern and Dortmund

Florentino revealed that he has not been invited to Paris Saint-Germain at the moment. “We are twelve teams and we can be fifteen,” said the president of Real Madrid, which also has Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

“Someone has said that we were going to end the Leagues, but the leagues are the pillar of all competitions,” Florentino stressed, who assured that “television is the medium that has to change to adapt to the new times.”

“What makes money are large competitions and this is a pyramid. If those of us at the top do not lose money we can buy players and be in solidarity. There are young people who are not interested in football because there are poor quality matches,” said Florentino, who recalled that UEFA and FIFA “were opposed, in their day, to the creation of the European Cup.”

“UEFA is a monopoly and it should be transparent”

“We are going to talk to UEFA and FIFA. UEFA is a monopoly and it should be transparent,” said Florentino, who spoke about the criticism leveled by Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA president, about the head of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli. “UEFA cannot insult a teammate. We do not want a president who insults a president of another club,” he said.

Florentino assured that, despite UEFA’s “threats” to the players who participate in the Super League, the players “can rest easy” because they will continue to play with their national teams.

“It is the confusion of those who generate a monopoly. UEFA does not have a good image throughout its history. It must be transparent, dialogue and non-threatening. They are threats from someone who confuses a monopoly with ownership. We have offered a format that saves football, because as it is, it cannot continue, “confessed the president of Real Madrid.

