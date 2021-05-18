Florentino Pérez would have already presented this juicy offer to Massimiliano Allegri

The final race towards the league title in Spain begins and on the future of the bench in the Real Madrid. This could be the final week of Zidane in front of the White House and from Italy they report that Florentino Pérez has already contacted the substitute: Massimiliano Allegri.

This Saturday at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas the third farewell to Zinedine Zidane from Real Madrid could be given. They will play against Villarreal for the 38th day of La Liga, a victory and a puncture of Atlético Madrid against Valladolid could give the merengue the Bicampeonato.

However, the information handled by the Spanish media is that Zizou will leave his position to order whatever happens. This has Florentino Pérez in full planning of the next campaign.

📰 Allegri-Raúl, the great decision

📆 Our cover for today, May 18 pic.twitter.com/sU5wFAXrc1 – Diario AS (@diarioas) May 17, 2021

So far the two names that are managed to reach the technical direction of Real Madrid are Raúl González and Massimiliano Allegri. Specifically, the Italian would already have an offer on the table, according to La Gazzetta delllo Sport.

The contract would be for two seasons and each one would earn € 10 million Euros. Juventus and Napoli are closely following these movements because they are interested in Zidane and Allegri.

The bianconeros are very aware of Zizou and would offer him an offer to get to Turin. Corriere dello Sport, ensures that Zidane continues without answering the directors of the Turin club, because he is focused on finishing La Liga.

💰 Real Madrid’s offer to Allegri is a 2 + 1 season contract charging 10M per course. [La Gazzetta dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/t7qY0B1cVd – I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) May 18, 2021

Also read: Zidane would not continue at Real Madrid and his players already know his decision