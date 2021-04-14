Florentino Pérez signed 85% of the record signings of Real Madrid

New mandate until 2025

Florentino Pérez, the only candidate, was proclaimed president of Real Madrid once the term established by the Electoral Board had expired and will continue as Real Madrid’s top leader until 2025, in which will be Pérez’s sixth term at the head of the club, and in the that it is presumed that the two world figures of the moment can disembark in the capital of Spain: Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé.

Florentino Pérez, 74, took office for the first time in 2000 after surpassing Ramón Mendoza. In 2004 he was reelected and remained president until his resignation in 2006. In 2009 he began his second stage in the management of Real Madrid and since then Florentino Pérez has always been reelected unopposed.

From the ‘Galacticos’ with Figo to the signing of Reinier

During this time, Florentino Pérez starred in the most outstanding signings in the history of Real Madrid, from Luís Figo after his inauguration to Eden Hazard in the 2019-20 season, the most expensive ever. The Brazilian Reinier is so far the last reinforcement of Florentino as president of the white club. In total, 17 of the 20 (85%) most expensive Madrid signings of all time bear the signature of Florentino Pérez.

Florentino 17: record signings in the history of Real Madrid

20 Nicolas Anelka – Arsenal → Real Madrid – 99/00 – Cost: € 35 M

Signed by Ramón Mendoza

19 Arjen Robben – Chelsea → Real Madrid – 07/08 – Cost: € 35 M

Signed by Ramón Calderón

18 Karim Benzema – O. Lyon → Real Madrid – 09/10 – Cost: € 35 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

17 Luka Modric – Tottenham → Real Madrid – 12/13 – Cost: € 35 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

16 Thibaut Courtois – Chelsea → Real Madrid – 18/19 – Cost: € 35 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

15 David Beckham – Man United → Real Madrid – 03/04 – Cost: € 37.5 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

14 Mateo Kovacic – Inter → Real Madrid – 15/16 – Cost: € 38 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

13 Ronaldo – Inter → Real Madrid – 02/03 – Cost: 45 M €

Signed by Florentino Pérez

12 Vinícius Júnior – Flamengo → Real Madrid – 18/19 – Cost: € 45 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

11 Rodrygo – Santos → Real Madrid – 19/20 – Cost: € 45 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

10 Ferland Mendy – O. Lyon → Real Madrid – 19/20 – Cost: € 48 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

9 Éder Militão – Porto → Real Madrid – 19/20 – Cost: € 50 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

8 Luís Figo – Barça → Real Madrid – 01/01 – Cost: € 60 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

7 Luka Jovic – Eintracht → Real Madrid – 19/20 – Cost: € 63 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

6 Kaká – AC Milan → Real Madrid – 09/10 – Cost: € 67 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

5 James Rodríguez – AS Monaco → Real Madrid – 14/15 – Cost: € 75 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

4 Zinédine Zidane – Juventus → Real Madrid – 01/02 – Cost: € 77.5 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

3 Cristiano Ronaldo – Man United → Real Madrid – 09/10 – Cost: 94 M €

Signed by Ramón Calderón and presented by Florentino Pérez

2 Gareth Bale – Tottenham → Real Madrid – 13/14 – Cost: € 101 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

1 Eden Hazard – Chelsea → Real Madrid – 19/20 – Cost: € 115 M

Signed by Florentino Pérez

During his first part in the presidency, Florentino armed the Madrid of the ‘Galacticos’ with the arrivals of Luís Figo (2000-01), Zinédine Zidane (2001-02), Ronaldo (2002-03) and David Beckham (2003-04 ) and for two Leagues and a European Cup, as the most important titles.

Three years after his resignation after the poor results achieved, the Madrid businessman ran for election again and was proclaimed unopposed president. He returned to make brilliant additions with Cristiano Ronaldo (2009-10), a signing that Ramón Calderón closed with Manchester United in December 2008 but which became official after the return of Florentino, Karim Benzema (2009-10), Kaká ( 2009-10) and Xabi Alonso (2009-10) to fight against the hegemony of Barcelona trained by Pep Guardiola.

Gareth Bale, the first to break the 100 million mark

Later, the president was the first to pay more than 100 million euros for a player: in the 2013-14 season, Madrid paid € 101 million for Gareth Bale to Tottenham. A season later, the fifth most expensive signing in the history of the entity arrived at the Bernabéu with the transfer of Colombian James Rodríguez from AS Monaco, in exchange for € 75 million.

In addition, in the ranking of the most expensive signings per season of the 21st century, Florentino Pérez’s Real Madrid places up to five incorporations in the last 21 years.

The most expensive transfers by season of the 21st century

2001/2002 – Zinédine Zidane – Juventus Turin> Real Madrid – € 77.5 M

2002/2003 – Rio Ferdinand – Leeds United> Manchester United – € 46 M

2003/2004 – David Beckham – Manchester United> Real Madrid – € 37.5 M

2004/2005 – Didier Drogba – Olympique de Marseille> Chelsea – € 38.5 M

2007/2008 – Fernando Torres – Atlético de Madrid> Liverpool – € 38 M

2009/2010 – Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United> Real Madrid – € 94 M

2013/2014 – Gareth Bale – Tottenham Hotspur> Real Madrid – € 101 M

2014/2015 – Luis Suárez – Liverpool> FC Barcelona – € 81.72 M

2015/2016 – Kevin de Bruyne – VfL Wolfsburg> Manchester City – € 76m

2016/2017 – Paul Pogba – Juventus Turin> Manchester United – € 105 M

2019/2020 – João Félix – Benfica> Atlético de Madrid – € 127.20 M

More than 1,000 parties as president

On April 3, coinciding with the match against Eibar, Florentino Pérez completed 1,000 games as president in which he has added 26 titles: five Champions Leagues, five Leagues, five Club World Cups, five Spanish Super Cups, four Super Cups. of Europe and two King’s Cups.

