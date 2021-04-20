Florentino Pérez rules out Cristiano’s return and praises Mbappé and Messi

No agreement with Ramos

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, declared that the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo “will not return” to the white team because “it does not make sense”, said that the French Kylian Mbappé is “a very good player” and showed his preference for the Argentine Leo Messi stay with FC Barcelona next season.

The top white president avoided talking about possible signings, although he did think that for next season Real Madrid “needs a change because we have to recover the illusion.”

“Mbappé is a very good player, but I have not spoken with him for years. What I do believe is that Real Madrid needs a change. We have won a lot, many things have happened and we have to move and recover the illusion, which is not I am in that job. I try to do everything possible so that Madrid does not lose its historical place, “said Florentino at El Chiringuito de Jugones, on Mega.

Asked about a possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, Florentino was blunt. “Cristiano will not return, he has a contract with Juventus. It doesn’t make sense. I love him a lot, he has given us a lot, but it doesn’t make sense for him to come back,” he stressed.

Florentino on Sergio Ramos: “We are in a very bad situation”

Regarding the current team captain, Sergio Ramos, who ends his contract at the end of the course, Florentino was not so explicit about his possible renewal. “I love him a lot, but we are in a very bad situation. In Madrid nobody puts the money. You have to be realistic, but I have not said that I will not continue,” he said.

Florentino was in favor of the Argentine Leo Messi, who also ends his contract with Barcelona, ​​renew and continue for more years in the Catalan team. “Messi I would like him to continue because he is a great player and the Madrid-Barcelona phenomenon, if it had not existed, we should have invented it. When we play the world is paralyzed. When Manchester City meets United, that does not happen,” he argued .

