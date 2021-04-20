Florentino Pérez rules out a possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid

The sports president of the Real Madrid on the Spanish League, Florentino Pérez, ruled out a possible return to the Portuguese footballer’s Merengues Cristiano Ronaldo, which is located in the Juventus of Serie A.

Also read: Liga MX: Robert Dante Siboldi is the new coach of Xolos Tijuana

No, it doesn’t make sense anymore, Cristiano has a contract with Juventus, I love him very much and he has given us a lot but I don’t see the point of his coming back “, were the words of Florentino Pérez.

The leader of the Madrid team spoke to the Spanish media, after the controversy arising from the news of the European Super League, where he had time to make it clear that a possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the team is ruled out.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Florentino Pérez was direct in his message, assuring that he loves Cristiano Ronaldo a lot and that he recognizes everything he gave them in his time with the team, but he does not see any sense in his return with the Madrid team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content