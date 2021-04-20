Florentino Pérez responds to UEFA, ‘Nobody takes Real Madrid out of the Champions League’

The creation of the European Super League continues to give something to talk about and now Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid and this new league, responded to the statements of the UEFA on the exclusion of teams in the Champions League.

In an interview for “El Chiringuito”, Florentine assured that Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are not in danger of being removed from the Champions Leagues, since it is all about a series of threats from the UEFA to try to stop the new European Super League.

“It looks like they are threats from someone who mistakes a monopoly for property. That does not exist, that of threatening, you should not threaten anyone. You have to talk, you have to dialogue. We have offered a format that we believe saves football “

“They are not going to kick Madrid out of the Champions League. Neither Madrid, nor City, nor anyone. Completely sure. Neither from La Liga, nor anything “

Florentino Pérez also attacked the highest European football body, assuring that they should be more transparent with their decisions. In addition, he commented that he cannot declare much on the subject for legal reasons, but it is impossible for them to be excluded from the Champions League.

“First you have to be more transparent. UEFA has not distinguished itself for its transparency and UEFA has been heavily criticized. I think this is over and everyone has the right to know what happens “

“There is no way that they will remove us from the Champions League, I will not go into legal matters but it is prohibited and punished if they think to do so, there is no way”

