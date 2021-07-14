Florentino Pérez is already preparing his defense after the leak of his audios

Florentino Pérez, President of Real Madrid, on Wednesday transferred to the office of the criminal lawyer Gonzalo Rodríguez Mourullo all the documentation necessary to file a lawsuit against the journalist José Antonio Abellán and elconfidencial.com in defense of honor, privacy and his own image for the ‘audios case ‘, recordings made fifteen years ago when he was no longer president of the club.

As Efe learned, Gonzalo Rodríguez Mourullo’s office will analyze the recordings released in the last hours where the president speaks about Raúl González, Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo, José Mourinho or Vicente del Bosque, among others.

On the Portuguese striker, the aforementioned medium published today some recordings in which the president of Real Madrid assured in October 2012 that “he is crazy, he is an idiot, a patient. This guy is not normal, if not, he would not do all the things he does. “

“These are two abnormal,” he said in reference to Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo. “We are talking about a lot of money in the field of image rights. Also, with that face that they have, with that defiant way… that everyone dislikes them ”.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Peñas of the Community of Madrid issued a statement in which it showed “all” its “support for our president, Florentino Pérez Rodríguez, in relation to the recordings that are coming to light in recent days.”

“It is an infamous ruse -another more- concocted with the aim of discrediting him and, by extension, Real Madrid,” they added.

Florentino Pérez already affirmed in the last hours in a statement that “they are individual phrases of conversations taken from the broad context in which they occur.”

Florentino Pérez: – Saved Real Madrid from being a SAD

– Endorsed with his patrimony

– Built the Real Madrid City of Valdebebas

– 47 titles between soccer and basketball

– 5 Champions and 2 Euroleague

– It will make the Santiago Bernabéu the best stadium in the world THE PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/tPXeLod5UE – Jorge Calabrés (@JorgeCalabres) July 13, 2021

“Let them reproduce now, after so many years have passed since those conversations took place, I understand that it is due to my participation as one of the promoters of the Super League,” added the white leader.

