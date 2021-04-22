Florentino Pérez: “If Mbappé doesn’t come this year, nobody is going to shoot himself”

With the refusal of the realization for now of the European Super League, Florentino Pérez sees very unlikely that Real Madrid will make the Galactic signings. Among them that of Kylian Mbappé, a striker for whom the white fans dream.

“It is impossible for there to be big signings if the money does not flow. They have not even let us say what solidarity is. We are going to continue working in this Super League ”, clarified the president of Real Madrid in El Larguero, of Cadena SER.

The philosophy of the white club has been, throughout its history, to have the best soccer players and the economic situation could stop this, Pérez said with concern.

“If Mbappé doesn’t come this year, nobody is going to shoot himself. If things don’t happen, it’s because they can’t be done. I think the partners are happy with my work ”, the white boss said.

Difficult situation with Sergio Ramos

Some of lime and others of sand. Florentino and his entire board do not stop, they begin to work on the future of the squad. Luka Modric is in a good position to continue, while Ramos’ situation is complicated by the issue of the pandemic and the club’s income.

“With Modric there is already a renewal agreement. It is not the same case of Sergio Ramos. I love him as if he were my son. He knows how the situation is, ”he acknowledged.

“We are closing this season and we ask the players for an effort. I love you all. I signed Ramos in 2015. It will depend on the club’s situation, a player will have to be sold… I know what it is like to find a club in the year 2000 in a very bad situation ”, he added.

He understands that to make numbers he must sell to a player and renew certain things in the squad.

“We have the best players in the world. The defense is very good and has lasted a long time. The center of the field is an example. We will have to renew the staff but not make a revolution “, closed the white president.