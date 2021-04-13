Florentino Pérez has no rival: until 2025 as president of Real Madrid



Pérez had no other candidate to face.

Photo: Denis Doyle / Getty Images

It’s official: Florentino Pérez will continue to be the president of Real Madrid, at least until 2025. The merengue club announced it with a statement on its website. Its continuity was public knowledge for some months, in Spain they reported that no person had their plans to confront Pérez, so logically he would be reelected.

It is the sixth term of the 74-year-old businessman at Real Madrid, who thus disclosed his continuity: “That having only presented one candidacy proclaimed by this Electoral Board and by virtue of article 40, section E, point 2 of the club’s current bylaws, Mr. Florentino Pérez Rodríguez is proclaimed president of Real Madrid“.

Under the multiple mandates of Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid has been able to add many glories, both in football and basketball. Sum 47 titles between both disciplines. To put it in context, “Floren” became president of the club in 2000, to inaugurate the century and renew the institution. It’s been 21 years since then, of which he hasn’t been in 3 years (2006 to 2009).

It is still more current than ever, and with the intention of re-forming a “galactic team” to inaugurate the new Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which is being remodeled. Florentino Pérez is Real Madrid.