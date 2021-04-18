Florentino Pérez, first president of the European Super League

04/19/2021 at 01:00 CEST

The European Super League already has its first president. Florentino Pérez, the mandatory maximum of Real Madrid and one of the greatest drivers of the competition, will be in charge of occupying the position during the first steps of the new league of the best clubs in Europe.

In the official statement that Real Madrid has shared, Florentino has assured that “we are going to help football at all levels to take its rightful place in the world. Soccer is the only global sport in the world with more than 4 billion followers and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to the wishes of the fans. ”

Florentino, however, is not the only great leader of European football in charge of the new great competition. Andrea Agnelli, President of Juventus, and will be one of the vice-presidents of the Superliga: “Our 12 Founding Clubs represent billions of fans around the world. We have come together at this critical moment, to transform European competition, giving the sport we love a foundation that is sustainable for the future, substantially increasing solidarity, and giving fans and amateur players a dream and matches of maximum quality that will feed his passion for football, “he said in the official statement.

Looking to the future, the Founding Clubs They hope to hold talks with UEFA and FIFA looking for the best solutions for the Super League. and for the whole of world football.