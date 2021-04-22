Florentino Pérez firm with the Superliga: “We all follow. No one has paid a penalty “

After the flight of the English teams from the European Super League, Florentino Pérez he reflected and feels “sad” for having been working on the project for three years and what they want to generate with it has not been well understood.

“I’m sad. We have been working for three years. LaLiga is untouchable, where you have to get some money is weekdays. The Champions format is outdated and is only of interest in the quarterfinals. Last season 650 million were lost and this format does not work. We came up with a format where the biggest teams in Europe play starting at the beginning of the season. You can get more money where the great ones do not lose by being in solidarity with others ”, he declared on Cadena SER.

🚨⚽️ Interview with Florentino Pérez LIVE in @ellarguero 👔 The president of @RealMadrid and the Superliga talks with @ManuCarreno 📲 #FlorentinoConManu https://t.co/Z6QjFSdgXh – El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 21, 2021

Binding contract in the Super League

If they believed that everything was going to be so simple for the clubs to leave the tournament, Florentino made it clear that it was not. The 12 signed a binding contract that keeps them tied to the Super League.

“The twelve of us signed a binding contract. We could accommodate other teams. They leave because UEFA puts on a show. We have not explained it anyway but they have not given us a chance. It can’t be that those of us at the top lose money and that the others win it ”, the president of Real Madrid took for granted.

“We all continue. No one has paid a penalty. The exit of this project is not rushed. There was a club that did not have much interest but has signed a binding contract. It is not an assembly movement ”, added the president of the European Super League.

Regarding UEFA, he affirmed that he wants a president that is more educated and open to debate because he has not shown the best willingness to listen to the 12 clubs that made the initiative.

“I want an educated president, who does not insult. As simple as that. And that we argue, that they do not trip. That way of insulting a centennial president. I would have to set an example ”.