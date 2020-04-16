Dusan Antic, the son of Radomir Antic, He went through the microphones of the Cadena Ser to talk about the figure of his father, who died last week at 71 years of age. Dusan acknowledged that what has surprised him the most these days with the multiple signs of affection towards his father has been the call of Florentino Pérez, the president of Real Madrid.

“The displays of affection have been incredible and from everywhere, not only amateurs, but also other types of people. I lack words to thank the words they have had towards my father. It would be unfair to mention some and not others. My father was ill, but he did not seem serious. He was improving a lot, but he got a bacterium that is only found in hospitals and left us in two days, “explains Dusan Antic.

Of all the many calls he has received to convey his condolences for Radomir’s death, the one that has surprised him most has been that of the President of Real Madrid. “I didn’t expect you to call me Florentino Pérez. He promised me that he would receive the Bernabéu recognition because it was Real Madrid’s history and showed love to the whole family. It is very much appreciated, “he admits.

A recognition that also anticipates that it will take place in the Atlético de Madrid, club where he left his mark forever in a historic year for the rojiblanco team with the conquest of the famous double. “I know that He had a lot of relationship with Enrique Cerezo and with many people from Atlético. When all this happens I guess they will contact us to do anything. My father this year would have turned 25 as a member of Atlético. My father was from soccer, he has never said that he was from any team. He really likes the new stadium, but the collapse of Calderón did not go well for him, “he says of the only coach who occupied the bench for Real Madrid, Atlético and Barcelona.

Although in recent years, Radomir devoted the most time to his family, especially his grandchildren, soccer always kept running through his veins. «He always had time for his grandchildren and said that it was a privilege to enjoy them. He was a better father than a coach, that’s for sure, “he says. About his passion for soccer, Dusan doubts if there is “someone in the world who watched more soccer games than him. There were times when I watched three games at the same time ».