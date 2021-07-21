“Florentino has excused himself with me, matter closed”

Luis Figo was yesterday the first former footballer of those mentioned to talk about the Florentino audios revealed last week by El Confidencial. The Portuguese ruled on the controversial statements of the president of Real Madrid, of which he assures that he has apologized, after the match played in Tel Aviv between the legends of Madrid and Barcelona.

“In a private conversation there may be expressions that are out of context. I have had the opportunity to speak with him and he has excused himself with me, so the matter is closed, “said the former footballer. “I spoke with him but it is a private conversation, he has excused himself and for me it is a closed matter,” he said.

Luis Figo was one of the outstanding figures of Madrid of which Florentine I speak badly. Raul, Boxes, Forest, Mourinho, Christian or Ozil were the other players criticized by the president. “Figo is the one who fucks the locker room. He was a son of a bitch, like Raúl. The two worst have been Figo and Raúl ”, Florentino assured in those conversations revealed this week by El Confidencial