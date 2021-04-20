Florentino does not go to his interview because he is still in a meeting

04/20/2021 at 11:50 PM CEST

This Tuesday has been one of the busiest days in the world of football. The main reason, the abandonment of some founding clubs of the Super league promulgated by the Big 12.

Among them, the Real Madrid, chaired by Florentino Pérez, who is also the president of the Super League. This Tuesday night, Florentino had to go to the program El Larguero de la Cadena SER to talk about everything that was happening, but Manu Carreño, host of the program, has announced that He would not go since he was still meeting with the rest of the presidents of the founding clubs of the new competition.

“Florentino Pérez is not here with us as planned. He is meeting right now in his office with the members of the European Super League”Manu Carreño said on the air at the time he had to receive Florentino.

The meeting, as revealed by the chain, it was first with the English teams and then followed without the English, to assess what to do in this scenario.

Manchester City has been the first to make their resignation official, while Chelsea has started the procedures to do so.