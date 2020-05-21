The Bundesliga has been the first competition that has resumed this past weekend after the break caused by the coronavirus. Congratulations to German football have come from all over the planet. Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, has been one of them, but also Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, who called the CEO of Borussia Dortmund to pay his respects. Hans-Joachim Watzke himself made this public after playing Dortmund against Schalke 04.

05/18/2020 at 12:03

CEST

SPORT.ES

The German executive, in statements to Sky Sports, after winning the Ruhr derby, acknowledged that the white top leader, with whom he has a very close relationship, sent him a congratulatory message. Both for the victory and for the return of the competition. He was not the only famous person in the soccer world to remember those who pull the strings of soccer. Jürgen Klopp also contacted Watzke, with whom he coincided in his time as coach of Dortmund.

“First of all I want to show my gratitude to politics, which was the body that made it possible to return to the playing fields. The credit for being the first country to resume competition after the break due to the coronavirus, is yours. Congratulations came to me from all sides, from Florentino Pérez to Jürgen Klopp. Pérez even wrote that he delighted in the performance of a great team.“commented the German executive.

Of course, Watzke did not want to take his chest regarding the victory and the situation in the table: “We just played a great game under special circumstances,” he finished.

