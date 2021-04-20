Florentino closes the door of Madrid to Cristiano: “It makes no sense for him to return”



Florentino did not evade the question: he preferred to end the debate.

Photo: Javier Soriano / AFP / Getty Images

Although he appeared at ‘El Chiringuito’ to talk about the creation of the European Super League, Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, was questioned about the moves your club could make in the next transfer market. Josep Pedrerol could not help asking him about Cristiano Ronaldo, who according to the latest information from Italy would like to return to the white club. However, Pérez was sincere: “It makes no sense that I come back“.

❌ “CRISTIANO WILL NOT RETURN to REAL MADRID” ❌ Attention FLORENTINO PÉREZ, EXCLUSIVELY with @jpedrerol at #ChiringuitoFlorentino! pic.twitter.com/cCvBUndAoz – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 19, 2021

Despite having admitted feeling immense affection for the Portuguese legend, and recognizing all that it has given to the institution, Florentino Pérez was blunt. Once and for all he closed the conversation about a dreamed reunion between two parties that together became invincible.

For many Real Madrid fans the response could be devastating. But beyond that, it was the most logical thing to do. Pérez spoke of renewal of the pieces of the team, of movement, and it would make no sense to reintegrate a 36-year-old player.

Regardless of who you speak, the thought that Pérez has had during the 20 years that he has been linked to the club is to always look forward, even when it is painful. The debate is over: Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Real Madrid as a player.