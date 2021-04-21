Florentino: “Barça is reflecting”

04/22/2021

On at 01:03 CEST

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, still does not rule out the Superliga project and in his own words, “Juve and Milan have not left and Barça is reflecting” on a project that, yes, It would be more flexible and with changes compared to the original.

The white leader and president of the Super League, in addition, came to assure: “I am not sure that the English have left”, and although without citing it he did acknowledge that one of these clubs in England “has been contrary from the first moment” and is the one who has dragged the others.

“Laporta is going to speak”

On the fact that the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, has not yet given his opinion, Florentino Pérez attributed it to the aggressiveness they have encountered. “Laporta is going to speak, everyone was going to do it, but the next day, with a terrible aggressiveness, they killed us”, She complained. And asked if he had spoken with the Barça president and if he was still in the project, he was blunt: “Of course”.