Florentino at the Chiringuito: “We make the Super League to save football”



Pérez was confident about the project.

Photo: Claudio Villa / Getty Images

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid and of the newly created European Super League, attended the Spanish program ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’ to explain the project that has gone around the world and whose controversy surrounds him. Pérez was quite clear in one of his slogans: “We do this to save football“.

‼ ️ “We make the SUPERLEAGUE to SAVE FOOTBALL”‼ ️ FLORENTINO PÉREZ speaks out EXCLUSIVELY with @jpedrerol. #ChiringuitoFlorentino pic.twitter.com/XHYJMo1UFv – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 19, 2021

How will the Super League save football?

Pérez explained numerous arguments on which it is based to support the creation of the European Super League: more income for clubs in a critical economic context, more competition and above all more attractive for the young public, which according to the analyzes carried out has other more important interests than football.

Therefore, consider that the Super League will save football, which can no longer continue to exist as we know it. “If we wait for 2024 with the change of format, which I also have not understood, we are all dead“, He repeated more than once.

He, as the main spokesperson for the organization, ensures that they are not excluding the rest of the clubs. Although 15 clubs – the founders – will always be there, because they are the product, another five teams will have the opportunity to participate based on the sporting merit they achieve year after year.

However, the criteria for awarding the remaining places to clubs for sporting merit have not yet been established. Right off the bat, despite the rejection it generated in much of the football world, the European Super League is a fact. The next few days will be loaded with news.