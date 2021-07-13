Florentino announces that they are studying legal actions for the leak of the audios about Raúl and Casillas

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez in a file photo (Photo: Quality Sport Images via .)

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, has issued a statement responding to the leak of an alleged recording in which he describes Raúl and Casillas as the two great “scams” ​​of the club. Pérez explained that “they are single phrases of conversations taken from the broad context in which they occur.”

“I understand that it is due to my participation as one of the promoters of the Super League”, has slipped the president of Real Madrid of what in his opinion he believes are the reasons for the disclosure of said recording.

The leader of the galactic club has also announced that he has brought “the matter” to the attention of his lawyers and that they are studying possible legal actions. In said statement, Pérez has pointed to José Antonio Abellán as the alleged author of the audios and has indicated that he has been trying to sell them for some time.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost

