Florencia Peña shows her most intimate tattoos posing without a bra

Florence Peña He surprised his followers on social networks with a postcard from his bed, in which he revealed his hidden tattoos. The host of Flor de Equipo (Telefe) showed herself in the privacy of her home and indicated that she should go to work anyway.

“Good day! Holiday in the bed … you still have to work, “wrote the Argentine on Instagram with a postcard that shows without bra, lying face down on the bed, covered only with sheets and pillows.

The artist’s image garnered more than 100,000 “likes” in just two hours. And received comments from some celebrities.

In the photograph, the blonde reveals one of her tattoos that are usually hidden: a bird with its wings spread which he has plastered under his left armpit. Also the tribal in his arms and a lotus flower on his right shoulder.

This is not the first time that Florencia Peña shares a risque publication on social networks, just a few days ago, she was shown with sinful black strappy lingerie, where she had to use her hands to cover her breasts and thus avoid censorship.

