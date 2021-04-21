Florencia Peña heats up Instagram modeling in a low-cut fishnet bodysuit

Florence Peña She usually uses her Instagram account to show some of the looks she chooses for Flor de equipo, the magazine that she hosts on Telefe. In the last hours, however, the actress decided to share an intimate outfit with her five million followers and, sitting on her bed, she portrayed herself in a sensual black fishnet bodysuit.

On his Instagram profile, he challenged the censorship of the platform with a photo in which he saw a garment of net lingerie.

Is about a low-cut black bodysuit, with lace details on both the top and bottom. “I asked for this little dress. What do you want? ”, He wrote in the epigraph of the publication, playing with the double meaning. In the image, Peña can be seen sitting cross-legged on a bed, with a high bun that leaves her neck exposed.

In addition, the photo allows us to appreciate some of the tattoos that Peña has on his arms, thighs and wrists, which consist of different tribals and phrases. In a few hours, the publication of the actress is about to reach 150 thousand likes and has received hundreds of compliments from her followers, who highlighted both the garment she wore and her figure.