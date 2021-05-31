Florencia Peña heats Instagram posing in a lace bodysuit and tiny bikini

Florence Peña He often uses his social networks to share all kinds of content. From sensual photos at home or in the productions of your clothing brand to behind the scenes of your television program, passing through fun family images.

Every time the actress and host uploads something to Instagram, her almost five and a half million followers immediately react with thousands of likes and comments to convey their admiration and affection.

A few days ago, Peña chose to upload a suggestive video that caused a great impact among his fans. In the clip, you can see Argentina modeling with a tight lace bodysuit and a tiny red latex bikini, where he showed in his role as a model for his venture F de Flor. Both garments left little to the imagination and allowed us to appreciate how well she maintains her curves at 46 years of age.

In another publication, Florencia Peña caused a stir by appearing wearing a tied shirt without a bra, and a tiny white thong.