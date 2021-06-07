Florencia Peña dazzled showing her curves in a thong

Florence Peña she showed what her “warm” look is for fall days. True to her style, the actress appealed to humor and shared a post of pure sensuality, where she joked with her ideal outfit for the winter that will begin this month: “To not be cold.”

The host of Flor de Equipo (Telefe) usually publishes photos of home every weekend, and greets her followers with outfits that raise the temperature of the networks. Attentive to the change of season that is coming, she decided to make a publication with her characteristic ironic tone.

“Sweater and boots to avoid cold,” he commented along with emojis of laughter and mischief. In the photo, he showed his legs exposed, and opted for a wool diver and a black thong to complete the look. With more than 120,000 likes, he once again conquered the virtual public, and many users commented on the post with complicity and praise.

Despite the busy work schedule that occupies her week, Florencia Peña is very active on her Instagram account, and on days off she doubles the bet with fun posts. Even bolder photos are encouraged.