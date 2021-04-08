Florencia Peña boasts a great body posing with a daring set of lingerie

Florence Peña He showed the impressive figure that he maintains “after the heavy binge of Easter eggs,” according to what he said on social networks.

The actress uploaded a photo to her Instagram account where she can be seen showing great body with a sensual lingerie set. “After the heavy Easter egg binge I’m back on the slopes,” he wrote and talked about his secrets to staying fit.

In the snapshot, he appears posing in the frame of a door with a landscape of trees and palm trees in the background. In less than two hours the snapshot had garnered more than 33 thousand likes, but it was closed to comments.

On Good Friday, the actress celebrated with a shocking look that left everyone with their mouths open. That day she chose a black dress with a bare back and neckline.