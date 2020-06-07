“The image that went through my head the most is the last time i saw my dad“says an emotional and intimate Florence Kirchner in an extensive report with the journalist Franco Torchia. The daughter of the presidential ex-marriage recounted the intimacies of their relationship with Cristina Fernández and recalled the last time she saw her father, Néstor Kirchner, in September 2010, a month before he died.

“They had traveled through the United Nations and I was in NY. The image is not of the afternoon that I said goodbye, it was the night before that I was leaving the hotel where I lived. He walked me all the way down to get into the car. That image of him rotates, rotates and rotates constantly, “recalled Florencia on the show ‘Can’t Live on Love’ by LaOnceDiez.

“That image transmits many things to me. At times I cry, at times despairBe careful, too, because he accompanied me to the bottom and I had said ‘leave, daddy’. Despair of both, but much of mine, of how I didn’t say goodbyeDo you understand? I’m desperate to want to go back there, “he added.

Asked about her relationship with her mother, Vice President Cristina Fernández, elaborated: “She is involved with everything about Helenita. She has a devotion for her. She gets into everything: if I challenge her, it’s ‘oh, poor thing’. And Helena adores her“

Look also

The latest proposals in the framework of the confidentiality agreement brought closer positions between the Government and the bondholders, but without reaching an agreement. There would be yet another round of discussion before the new formal offer.

In this sense, he said that his daughter is used to traveling with her grandmother. “Now not because we can’t, but before I got sick, they traveled together. Since she was 2 years old she traveled to the South and it doesn’t surprise me or the father. She loves traveling with her. Because going to the South also implies green, I live here in an apartment, “he said.

Florence also related what it was like to live 12 years in the Quinta Presidencial de Olivos and revealed that until he was 25 he never felt a home of his own.

“Shortly after birth, my dad was elected Governor of Santa Cruz and I lived in the residence of the Governor of the province. I did not live in my houses, in New York either. Until I was 25 I was a passenger everywhere. So, I never pawned any house because it was not mine, “he said.

“In Olivos, when dad dies, I stayed to accompany Mom but I never felt her home. There are people around in every way, for privacy too. So I am also quite phobic. I don’t go to very crowded places. And I enjoy my privacy more, “he added.