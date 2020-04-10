For the first time after returning to Argentina after spending more than a year undergoing medical treatment in Cuba, Florence Kirchner talked about his days on the island, maintained that she became ill because “she had two judges doing what they wanted” with her and denounced “A judicial persecution” against his family from which he decided that he had to “save” himself.

The daughter of the current vice president gave an interview during the early hours of this Friday in which she highlighted: “What happened in these last three or four years, more or less since July 2016, was something that I had never seen even in another person“

“There was a court case, police officers sent me to my house, it seemed that something was going to happen every week, I had two judges doing absolutely what they wanted with me. That was what made me sick. Obviously, the media added a lot because it was no longer like before they took you out in a note, what do I know … I, that they invent things and attack me, I have been used since I was a minor “, protested the filmmaker in dialogue with Radio Futurock.

“She was stronger with me because I am the youngest daughter, because they know that my old woman always from the (Institute) Homeland always came to my house to see me and Helena. There is a very daily relationship with my mom outside of discussing politics or other things. And they started giving it to him there. I think there was a person who was a deputy and at the time said they hit him where it hurts the most”, Analyzed.

In addition, the daughter of the former national president again dismissed the accusation against him for alleged illicit association: “First they showed me like a tilinga and suddenly I was like a mastermind. There were times when we had to go to Comodoro Py and my brother did not send the press to the house, they sent it to me. I had five cameras down here. “

Florencia Kirchner faces charges in the Argentine courts in the “Hotesur” and “Los Sauces” cases, accused of joining an alleged illegal association (with her mother and brother Máximo, among others) and of carrying out alleged money laundering maneuvers. Last year, at the request of the Federal Oral Court 5, the Cuban doctors who treated her sent a folder with general considerations about the disease she suffers from. Was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and lymphedema light of lower limbs.

During 2019 and the first days of 2020, Cristina Kirchner made several trips to the Island to visit it, including during the presidential campaign. However, no images were known until February of this year, when the filmmaker opened an account on Instagram.

The young woman spoke of her depression picture. She said that for a long time she was not connected “with anything”. “I didn’t want to know anything with anything or anyone. It took me a long time to answer my friends. I was like going, in a parallel universeHe recalled. And he specified: “She was wrong, she was very reluctant, she had no interest. The depression that I experienced was very alienated. I was not interested in knowing how nobody was“

“Now I am I think better, of course, for something I am back here. I have my days too. I’m no longer depressed. I am closing some things, but I am no longer depressed, ”Julieta Mengolini and Gabriela Borrelli continued in dialogue with journalists.

The filmmaker recalled that she had difficulties to start new projects after the accusations began in Justice. At first because some people moved away from her and then because she began to suffer the health problems that forced her to go to Cuba.

“When they persecute you politically, nobody wants you around. Suddenly I wanted to start and I couldn’t. I had periods of depression until my body began to physically speak to me with things that started to happen to me, somatization. That was how suddenly I had two months in which I walked and three months in which I fell“He continued.

“There is a possibility to leave and not to enter again. First you have to assume that you have depression and that you have local reactions. I have things that I remember with friends, situations, that held out a lot to say to me “Flower, make yourself seen“He added.

On the other hand, the young woman said that there were months when it was not good to be alone in Cuba and her friends began to organize into groups to travel and accompany her. “I actually went to take a course and since I had been undergoing treatment, I said ‘I am going to take the course and in the process check myself back.’ When they check me, we see that it was not at all good and I did not do the course or anything, I was there focused on my health, ”he explained.

Florencia Kirchner told how she lived the moment when she found out that her mother was going to be a candidate for vice president, accompanying Alberto Fernández in the formula: “I did not want to know anything about Argentina, I was not well, I was going through depression. I said (to his mom) ‘don’t tell me anything, I don’t care what they are going to do.’ And I found out like everyone else, through Facebook ”.

The young woman recalled that “I was just half annoyed” with the then-senator and “I wasn’t talking to her much”, so when she heard the news He sent him “a little message through another person” to congratulate her.

“The day Alberto won was very funny because in Cuba the internet is not working very well because of the whole blockade issue. Just that day he was walking really well and started cutting. It was very crazy, I couldn’t sleep, I was very excited and talked to my brother. In turn, it was like I was surprised because I was very disconnected and there was a lot of polarization “, Hill.

Laughing the vice president’s youngest daughter admitted she didn’t read her mom’s book, “Sincerely”. “I didn’t read it because it talks about everything that made me sick. Later, when this feels further, I will grab it, I have it here. At the time it was time to fight with my mom, but she understood. There are some parts that she read to me when we were in Cuba and some captures that my friends sent me; That was not a surprise, I knew, later I am going to grab it because perhaps it will help me tidy up a bit, “he closed.

Discussions with her mom about abortion

Cristina Kirchner surprised by publicly changing her position on abortion in the debate held in mid-2018. When exposing her vote in the Senate, the former head of state attributed her change of vision to the conversations she had had with her daughter.

Florencia admitted that she had very strong discussions with her mother that ended with “slamming doors.” “It wasn’t me alone. She really had a great impact on the subject of so young girls. That is something that my mother will always question, even if she continues to be orthodox, as she said the day before yesterday in a discussion we had. But she was very challenged by what happened socially. That existed. There were tremendous fights, with slamming doors, with everything. But yes, she was questioned a lot by the women’s movement and the young girls“Revealed.