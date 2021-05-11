Florence + The Machine will interpret the main theme of Cruella – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The indie rock band Florence + The Machine will perform “Call me Cruella”, the main theme of the film Cruella, in which Emma Stone will play the iconic villain from 101 Dalmatians and which will be released on May 28 in theaters at the Disney + platform.

This song, composed by Florence Welch, leader of the British band, can be heard from May 21 and, in addition to the film itself, will be included in the original soundtrack and in the album, both produced by Walt Disney Records

“Some of the first songs I learned to sing were Disney songs. And the villains almost always won. So helping to create and perform a song for Cruella is a childhood dream fulfilled, ”says Florence.

Florence Welch is the songwriter and frontman for the Grammy-nominated British band Florence + The Machine. His four albums have garnered rave reviews and he has sold millions of copies worldwide, with 3 albums in the top 10 in the United States.

Pianist Nicholas Britell, who wrote the rest of the film’s soundtrack, confesses that “both with this song and with Cruella’s music, the goal was to embrace the wild rock aesthetic of the 60s and 70s.”

“We recorded everything with vintage equipment and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, fusing orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards and drums,” he explains.

