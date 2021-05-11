Florence + The Machine sign the song of the movie

Florence + The Machine present a preview of ‘Call me Cruella‘, official theme of the Disney movie. Listen to the official playlist of ‘Cruella‘.’Cruella‘has a release date of May 28 simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + through Premium Access at an additional cost.

You see it coming and you think it is the devil but, when you arrive, you will have to admit that you are in great error, because you already see that Cruella is much worse than Satan. Or at least that’s what good old Roger thought in the animated classic ‘101 Dalmatians‘(Wolfgang Reitherman, Clyde Geronimi, Hamilton Luske, 1961), a film that has not stopped giving joy to Disney and that now returns with Emma Stone as his powerful villain and with Florence + The Machine as architects of ‘Call me Cruella‘, official theme of the soundtrack that has been commissioned Nicholas britell.

“Some of the first songs I learned to sing were Disney songs. And the villains almost always came out winning ”, has commented Florence welch, songwriter, bandleader and forest fairy. “Helping create and perform a song for ‘Cruella’ is a childhood dream fulfilled. I am very grateful to Nicholas Brittell and Disney for giving me so much creative freedom and for trusting me to participate in this wonderful Cruella craze. “

Laurie SparhamDisney

“I’m a huge Florence fan, so it’s been a great pleasure collaborating with her on ‘Call me Cruella,'” says Brittell, an Oscar nominee for his work for ‘Moonlight‘and the inexplicably forgotten’The Beale Street blues‘. “With both this song and the music from ‘Cruella’, the goal was to adopt the wild rock aesthetic of the 60s and 70s. We recorded everything with vintage equipment and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, merging orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards and drums ”.

‘Cruella‘ It is directed by Craig gillespie (‘Yo, Tonya’) from a script by Dana Fox Y Tony McNamara, with history of Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly marcel Y Steve Zissis. The costume designer Jenny beavan, winner of two Oscars for her work on ‘A room with a view‘(James Ivory, 1985) and’Mad Max: Fury Road‘(George Miller, 2015), has been in charge of creating the dazzling costumes for the film.

She is not human, I do not know what she will be, and what ferocious beast must be caged. The world would be much happier without that Cruella de Vil but, just in case, Disney will premiere ‘Cruella” on May 28 simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + through Premium Access at an additional cost.

Disney

