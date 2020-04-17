Before the coronaviru pandemics and the fight that medical personnel are facing before it, there are several artists who, through their music, seek to help doctors, nurses and specialists who are in the first line of defense against COVID-19. One of them is Florence Welch, from Florence + The Machine, who has released a song called “Light of Love”, a hopeful song that seeks to raise funds for the doctors, nurses and specialists who are dealing with the health emergency.

It was through his Instagram account that Florence Welch announced “Light of Love”, a song that apparently was written for his album High As Hope – Released in 2018 and with which a year later he visited Mexico thanks to the tour of said material – but that in the end was not included in the record label for any reason. “It never made it to the record, but I thought I would release it at midnight tonight, as a small token of my love.” wrote the singer from Florence + The Machine.

You can listen to the song below:

As we mentioned, this song from Florence + The Machine –Which undoubtedly makes us feel a kind of hope in these dark days– seeks to help and raise awareness of the fight being waged by the Intensive Care Society against the coronavirus pandemic, which has more than 100,000 confirmed cases and 13,000 deaths caused by the virus in the United Kingdom.

“And to raise awareness about the Intensive Care Society, which provides care and support to the incredible doctors, nurses and health professionals on the front line of this crisis, I’m going to donate all my income from this song ”Florence Welch added to her post, where she also reminds fans of Florence + The Machine that she has accompanied them in spirit since her quarantine in London.

While it is not known if Florence Welch is planning her fifth studio album, in the end this song somewhat calms the eagerness of Florence + The Machine fans to hear something new. And not only that, as it also helps those who are saving lives from the coronavirus. Great, Florence!