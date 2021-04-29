Florence Pugh will star in Sebastián Lelio’s new film – Tomatazos

The year is shaping up to be a busy one for Florence Pugh. The young British actress will have a very productive twelve months and it seems that a little more, because to her long list of projects in development is added the new film by Chilean Sebastián Lelio, which will be an adaptation of a classic novel that will return to the interpreter at the XIX century.

According to information from Deadline, the actress Florence pugh has been booked for the adaptation of the novel The wonder, written by Emma donoghue, which the director is preparing Sebastian Lelio. The project will be one of the next on the interpreter’s calendar, as it is scheduled to begin filming in August.

The book tells the story of a nurse named Lib, who will be the character of Pugh, who arrives in a small Irish village to investigate a girl who supposedly survived for months without food. The “miracle” of these events becomes a sensation with tourists traveling to meet her and a journalist who does the same to cover the phenomenon. Thus begins this story that is being characterized as a psychological thriller.

Pugh (Little Women – 94%, Legitimo Rey – 54%, El Pasajero – 58%) has had one of the most spectacular promotions in Hollywood. He has shown impressive talent and versatility like few others when he excels in works of different genres. Surely they remember her as Dani in Midsommar: Terror Doesn’t Wait For The Night – 98%, a horror film about a Swedish village where disturbing traditions reign. But she has also worked in more familiar films such as Luchando con mi Familia – 86%, where she played a fighter, or the acclaimed Lady Macbeth – 85%.

Nor should Lelio be underestimated. The Chilean director won an Oscar, for the category now called Best International Film, for his drama Una Mujer Fantástica – 94%, a film about a trans woman who must face the voracious ambition of the family of her ex-partner, who passed away. That film starred Daniela Vega and put the director in the sights of Hollywood.

After that film, he directed his first film in English: Disobedience – 85% another title that explores the repression of the feminine, and in particular of female homosexuality, about a Jewish lesbian couple who confront the prejudices of their religion in very different ways. This production featured actresses Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz as the leads. She then did a remake of Gloria – 95%, her own movie, with Julianne Moore, titled Gloria Bell – 88%.

The wonder She doesn’t have a tentative release date yet, but if everything goes as planned and she finishes shooting this year, we might see her in late or mid-2022. Pugh fans will be happy to know that they will be able to see her soon as Yelena, the sister of Natasah Romanoff in Black Widow this July 9 and that we may also have before the end of the year Don’t worry darling another psychological thriller set in the 50s that stars alongside Harry Styles and that finished shooting in February under the direction of Olivia Wilde.

