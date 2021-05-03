Florence Pugh to star in Netflix’s ‘the Wonder’

Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images

Florence Pugh has been one of the breakthrough stars in Hollywood in recent years. After gaining a foothold in her role in ‘Lady Macbeth’, becoming a scream queen with ‘Midsommar’ and earning her first Oscar nomination for ‘Little Women’, her role as Scarlett Johansson’s sister in ‘Black Widow’ seemed like her total jump to stardom. A year later than expected, we are still waiting for that film, but we have no doubt that the English actress is already one of those names who raise projects on their own.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it has just been announced that Florence Pugh will be the protagonist of ‘The Wonder’, where she will play Lib Wright.

The film, directed by Sebastian Lelio (‘A fantastic woman’, ‘Disobedience’), is based on the eponymous book by Emma Donoghue, the same author of ‘The Room’, an adaptation with which Brie Larson won the Oscar. Set in Ireland in 1859, the nurse who will play Pugh ends up arriving in a small town where an 11-year-old girl named Anna O’Donnell has lived for months without any food.

Both tourists and journalists flock to the place to contemplate the phenomenon, which a nurse and a young patient will have to overcome and face together. The adaptation of the novel will be handled by Alice Birch, while Ed Guiney and Tessa Ross will serve as producers.

In addition to this project, and still the premiere of ‘Black Widow’ (July 9, 2021), Pugh will also appear playing Molly in the adaptation of ‘The Maid’, Nita Prose’s debut novel, in the film by Olivia Wilde, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, and in ‘Good Person’, directed by his partner, Zach Braff.

‘The Wonder’ is still in the pre-production phase and there are still no dates for the start of filming, much less the premiere of the film on Netflix.

