Florence Pugh, the new Wonder Woman, on our July cover

The natural heir to Kate Winslet, Scarlett Johansson’s successor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe … Despite her youth, Florence pugh is one of the actresses with one of the brightest careers in Hollywood that is now confirmed with ‘Black Widow’, the long-awaited film that hits theaters this month and with which it has conquered critics. We talked to her about the film and her particular way of living the profession.

Our July pages are also loaded with the best information on other of the season’s most powerful premieres: ‘Fast & Furious 9’, ‘Space Jam 2’ or ‘To all train! Destination Asturias’, the new comedy by Santiago Segura that already smells like a blockbuster.

We dressed in long to receive, as part of the reunions of our 75th anniversary, the team of ‘Belle Époque’. Fernando Trueba, Maribel Verdú, Ariadna Gil and Jorge Sanz they remember with PHOTOGRAMS the filming of a movie that made history, inside and outside our borders.

Y Chris Pratt, Rose Byrne or Miren Ibarguren are some of the protagonists of our Multiscreen section this month.

1 Wonder Woman from ‘Black Widow’

As chameleonic as it is natural, Florence pugh she continues to earn a place of honor on the podium of the actresses with the greatest projection in Hollywood today. We took advantage of the premiere of ‘Black Widow’ to chat with her about the Marvel movie, the moment she lives and her plans for the future.

2 ‘Fast & Furious 9’: The end is near

20 years after the birth of the famous saga, Justin Lin, director of several of his deliveries and also of the latter, in this interview he anticipates his future plans for the franchise.

3 LeBron James or the new legend of ‘Space Jam’

The NBA player takes over from Michael Jordan in the second part of the adventures of the legendary Warner animated characters.

4 Eternal ‘Belle Époque’

The FOTOGRAMAS set opens its doors this month to Fernando Trueba, Maribel Verdú, Ariadna Gil and Jorge Sanz to remember, within the framework of the reunions of our 75th anniversary, the filming of ‘Belle Époque’. Anecdotes, curiosities and a lot, a lot of emotion in a meeting that left us all wanting more.

5 & ​​# 39; Full train! Destination Asturias’: Santiago Segura’s new pitch is coming

After resurrecting the Spanish box office with ‘Father there is only one 2: The arrival of the mother-in-law’, Santiago Segura returns to theaters this month with a new family comedy that we analyze in 8 keys.

6 The Rock turns to romantic comedy

It wasn’t all going to be action and fighting. In the race Dwayne johnson a love story was missing that has come thanks to Jaume Collet-Serra and ‘Jungle Cruise’. He tells us himself during an exclusive visit to the filming of the film in Hawaii.

7 Chris Pratt vs. the aliens

We spoke to the actor about ‘The war of tomorrow’, Apocalyptic movie coming to Amazon Prime Video this month, in which it faces a hostile invasion.

8 Look Ibarguren, a ‘Supernormal’ woman?

The actress stars in the new Movistar + series, a parody of working mothers of the 21st century directed by Emilio Martínez-Lázaro and featuring the creators of ‘Aída’ or ‘There below’.

