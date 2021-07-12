Florence Pugh talks about the Black Widow post-credit scene

Spoilers notice for the ending of Black Widow

Florence pugh, the actress who plays Yelena Belova, the breakthrough character of the Black Widow, recently spoke with Variety to review the premiere. “Black Widow”. Yelena becomes one of the protagonists of the film, and in her interview she addressed the post-credits scene of the movie.

That scene, where Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus) is seen talking to Yelena while she’s at Natasha’s tombstone. There he gives the young woman a new assignment, to go after the person responsible for Natasha’s death: Clint Barton. This scene was not shot as part of the main production of the film, which took place between May and September 2019. According to Pugh, the scene was shot “just when we did the reshoots of Black Widow”.

Those additional scenes were shot in winter 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, causing production to halt. For Pugh, doing that post-credits scene after working with Scarlett Johansson for the additional scenes made filming Yelena’s visit to Natasha’s grave much less emotionally devastating, though it didn’t take away from the impact.

He was doing scenes again with Scarlett, and being tied to her in various machines, and we were laughing again… And then the following week, she was in her grave! It was quite shocking to move forward so fast… But wonderful to have seen Scarlett last week. I think it would have been sadder if it had been many, many months later.

Yet surprisingly, Pugh didn’t know there was going to be a post-credits scene. That it is Yelena that appears in it pleased Pugh once he knew that she would be the center of attention.

As for what Yelena is going to do now that Natasha is dead, Pugh explains that she will continue to do what she knows how to do, but that now she is in another stage of her life, as seeing her with a dog advances, which was the dream he confessed to Natasha that he had:

Going to continue with what you are good at, and despite the fact that her sister is not there, she goes back to work … If you look at her suit, and the way she’s dressed shows someone who’s blooming.

After all, as Yelena told Nat, she dreams of what she wants her life to be, if she ever frees herself completely from the Red Room, and as Pugh emphasizes, “she has never had control of your life.

The actress also explains that she was very happy to see that Yelena had managed to stay alive all this time. In addition, this scene makes it clear that Yelena’s future will continue to be quite complicated, and the actress herself advances that what we see there marks a new challenge for her:

So for me it was really wonderful to leap forward and see that he’s been surviving… But of course he sets a totally different challenge, which is Natasha’s fighting partner.

A few days ago we took stock of this post-credit scene and all that it could mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

